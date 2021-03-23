RCMP issue warning after police impersonator pulls over vehicle on Highway 33

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in B.C.’s Interior are investigating two separate incidents of someone imitating a police officer.

On Monday, police in Midway issued a public alert following an alleged traffic stop along Highway 33 on Sunday evening.

Then on Tuesday, police in Prince George said a man was arrested on Friday night for pretending to be a police officer.

Police believe the two incidents are not related, stating the suspect descriptions – height and hair colour – were different. Further, the two incidents happened 800 kilometres apart.

In the Midway incident, police say a yet-to-be-identified suspect conducted a traffic stop along Highway 33 between Rock Creek and Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators have learned that the motorist was in the Westbridge area when the suspect vehicle, a white pickup truck, pulled out behind him, followed the victim for a short distance and then activated a set of red and blue lights installed in the vehicle’s grill,” police said in Monday’s press release.

“The victim pulled to the side of the roadway and the suspect driver approached his vehicle carrying a flashlight.”

“Although the victim was ordered to exit his vehicle during the interaction, he trusted his instincts, distracted the suspect and managed to flee towards Kelowna,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The suspect reportedly followed the victim for several kilometers before pulling off the highway. The victim contacted a family member when he entered into cell service range, who in turn reported the incident to police.”

2:07 Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Vancouver carjacking Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Vancouver carjacking – Feb 20, 2021

The suspect is described as an older man with blonde unkempt hair, and approximately six-feet to six-foot-two in height. He was clean-shaven and seen wearing a white dress shirt with a dark pair of casual pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244.

Read more: Nova Scotia may look at tightening laws around police impersonation

Police offered the following tips to motorists who believe they are being stopped by a non-legitimate police vehicle:

Slow down, drive in a safe manner to the nearest well-lit, populated area.

If this is not possible, do the following: Lock all doors, pull over safely and leave your vehicle running; If you have a cellular phone, take it out immediately, hold it in full view of the person who has pulled you over and call 911; Calmly give the 911 operator your location and express your concern; Ask the 911 operator/police dispatcher if they have had any communication with a police officer about a traffic stop in your area; Ask 911 to relay your concerns to that law enforcement officer; Tell the officer, through a cracked window and locked door that you plan to cooperate, but you have heard about police impersonators; Indicate that you are concerned for your safety, and that you are verifying the police contact through dispatch; If you remain uncertain that the person who pulled you over is in fact a police officer, ask him/her if you can proceed to a more populated area; If he/she agrees, tell the 911 dispatcher where you are heading to and proceed.



2:07 Man arrested for impersonating police officer, using unmarked vehicle Man arrested for impersonating police officer, using unmarked vehicle – Jan 20, 2021

Meanwhile, in Prince George, RCMP say they were informed of an incident involving a man pretending to be a police officer on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a caller noticed a suspicious vehicle at a gas station on 5th Avenue and Tabor Boulevard, with the suspect vehicle later passing him on 5th Avenue with activated blue-and-red flashing lights.

The caller continued driving and saw the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, on North Nechako Boulevard, pulled over onto the side of the road.

The Tahoe then followed the caller’s vehicle until the end of North Nechako Road.

1:42 Timeline of last full hour of Nova Scotia killing spree Timeline of last full hour of Nova Scotia killing spree – Mar 15, 2021

“The caller told police he was at a bonfire when a male, who identified himself as Officer Maguire, came to speak with them,” said Prince George RCMP.

“The witness asked the male for his badge number and the male gave a number, but became belligerent with the group and began swearing. The witnesses stated the suspect then left the area, activating what appeared to be police lights that flashed red and blue as he was driving away.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prince George RCMP said officers conducted patrols in the area and found the Tahoe stopped in the parking lot of a trailer park on North Nechako Road.

The driver, identified as Patrick Maguire, 29, was arrested for impersonating a police officer. He has since been released and is facing two counts of impersonating a peace officer and one count of breach of probation.

“Police are also conducting a parallel impaired-driving investigation,” said Prince George RCMP. “Finally, Mr. Maguire received a notice and order that compels him to remove the illegal modifications from his vehicle and have the vehicle inspected by a licensed inspection agency before driving again.”

0:34 Taxi tries to flee police as officer clings to hood Taxi tries to flee police as officer clings to hood – Mar 27, 2016