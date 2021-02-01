Vancouver senior attacked in her home by two men posing as police officers: VPD

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman was attacked inside her Vancouver home Sunday morning by two men posing as police officers, investigators say, prompting a warning to the public to be “careful and aware.”

The attack happened just after 6 a.m. near Queen Elizabeth Park in the city’s west side, police said.

According to a statement issued Monday, the two men knocked on the front door of the 78-year-old woman’s home and were let inside.

The woman, who investigators said lives alone, was likely left lying injured in her home “for several hours” until her friend called police for a wellness check later that morning.

She was then rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This was a horrific and deeply disturbing crime that has left a vulnerable senior clinging to life,” spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We don’t know yet who did this or why, and until we have more information, everyone should be on guard.”

The first suspect was described as a six-foot-tall white man between 30 and 40 years old, with a long brown beard and a medium build. Police said the second man was believed to be either Indigenous or Hispanic, between 30 and 50 years old, also six feet tall with a heavy build and dark, “balding” hair.

Police advised the public to look for officers’ individualized police badges, ID cards and personal ID numbers, and to call the department’s non-emergency line if they doubt whether the person they’re dealing with is a real police officer.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation into Sunday’s attack is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

