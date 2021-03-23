‘Signficant proportion’ of British Columbians expect to keep working from home after pandemic: poll

Send this page to someone via email

More than half of British Columbians have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and “a significant proportion” of them expect to be able to do so once the pandemic is over, a new survey has found.

A Research Co. poll found that 54 per cent of employed British Columbians say they have worked from home during the pandemic. This includes 63 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 and 59 per cent of those who reside in Metro Vancouver.

The poll also found that one-third of British Columbians who have worked from home believe they will be able to keep doing so once or twice a week when the pandemic ends.

Eighteen per cent can see working from home three or four times a week and 20 per cent believe they will be able to do so five days a week.

“Only 10 per cent of British Columbians who have worked from home in the past year believe their post-COVID arrangements will not include any days at the home office,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said.

“This includes 14 per cent of those aged 55 and over and 20 per cent of those who reside in northern B.C.”

More than two in five employed British Columbians foresee fewer in-person staff meetings (47 per cent), less business travel (44 per cent) and fewer in-person business development meetings (43 per cent) at their workplace once the pandemic ends.

Nearly half of employed British Columbians who have worked from home say they are “very likely” or “moderately likely” to look for a different job if their current company does not allow them to work from home as often as they want.

The results are based on an online study conducted on March 8 and 9 among 700 adults who work in B.C. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.