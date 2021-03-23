Kingston’s medical officer of health gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, received his COVID-19 vaccine at Amherstview Drugs Tuesday.

Moore says as part of the 60-and-over crowd, he was eligible to receive the AstraZeneca shot at a local pharmacy. Kingston-area pharmacies have been administering AstraZeneca vaccines during the last two weeks as part of a special pilot program, which will be expanded to include 700 other sites across the province within the next few weeks.

The move comes the day after Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said she would get the shot to allay fears about the vaccine.

Moore said he wanted to do the same for the local community.

“I was concerned that there would be some hesitancy given some of the news,” he said.

Recent reports of blood clots among recipients in Europe had previously sparked concerns in Europe, but the European Medicines Agency has since concluded the vaccine did not raise the overall risk of clots.

“I do believe it’s safe and effective,” Moore said. “Some of the side effects that have been mentioned in Europe, if they are associated with the vaccine, appear to be around one in a million chance.”

Over the last two weeks, Moore says at least 60 per cent of the local population aged 60 and above have received their vaccines at local pharmacies.

He said one-third of the vaccines delivered at Kingston-area pharmacies have been taken up by people from outside the region, mostly those from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, the Hastings and Prince Edward and Ottawa regions.

Beyond the pharmacy programs, almost 60 per cent of people aged 80 and up have received their vaccines, for a total of 43,000 locals vaccinated so far.

Moore is hoping his move will inspire others in the region able to to be vaccinated to do so right away.

“If you are eligible. I’m asking — don’t wait. Get the vaccine when it is offered and have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines that are in play,” he said.

Moore says he expects to get his second dose in four months.