Manitoba premier, top doctor give update on COVID-19 public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and top doctor will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 public health orders Tuesday.

Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Last week Roussin and Pallister launched public consultations on what future public health orders might look like, although they gave no timeframe on when changes may happen.

Roussin said while COVID-19 case numbers have crept up recently, the number of people in hospital has dropped.

2:15 Manitoba looking at reopening theatres, casinos under proposed loosening of COVID-19 health orders Manitoba looking at reopening theatres, casinos under proposed loosening of COVID-19 health orders

Among the options is allowing big indoor venues, such as concert venues, theatres and casinos, to reopen with capacity limits.

Story continues below advertisement

The province may also no longer require domestic travellers to isolate for 14 days if they do not have symptoms and are travelling for business.

The province asked Manitobans to weigh in on the potential changes using an online survey.

Manitoba’s current public health orders are set to expire March 25.

–With files from The Canadian Press

1:55 Manitoba looks at reopening theatres, casinos under proposed loosened COVID-19 health orders Manitoba looks at reopening theatres, casinos under proposed loosened COVID-19 health orders

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.