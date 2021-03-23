Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man hides in Guelph hotel after smashing stolen cash register: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 10:57 am
Guelph police say a 36-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested.
Guelph police say a 36-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested. Global News / File

Guelph police say a 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing and smashing a cash register before taking shelter in a nearby hotel for three hours.

The entire ordeal played out Monday evening while the targeted business near Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road still had its doors open.

Read more: Man grabs cash out of woman’s hand in downtown Guelph, police say

Police said the man reportedly forced himself past a barrier that separates customers from cashiers and demanded that the employee open the register.

“When the employee froze in fear, the male pushed past her and forcefully pulled the whole register off the counter,” police said in a news release.

“He carried the register out to the parking lot where he smashed it on the ground causing the cash drawer to open.”

Story continues below advertisement

The service said the man removed the cash and then ran to a nearby hotel.

Click to play video: 'Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues' Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues
Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues

Officers surrounded the hotel and after about three hours, the man was taken into custody, police said.

Read more: Toronto man arrested in Guelph after police seize $20,000 in drugs

A 36-year-old Kitchener man is charged with robbery, mischief and breaching his probation.

He was held in custody and scheduled to have a bail hearing on Tuesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimesilvercreek woodlawn guelph hotelsilvercreek woodlawn guelph policestolen cash registerstolen cash register guelph

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers