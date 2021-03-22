Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

Racist, sexist social media posts allegedly linked to Vancouver Park Board supervisor

By Jon Azpiri & Grace Ke Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 10:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Historic offences tweets allegedly linked to Vancouver Park Board supervisor' Historic offences tweets allegedly linked to Vancouver Park Board supervisor
Historic tweets have resurfaced that appear to show racist, sexist and homophobic comments possibly linked to a member of the Vancouver Park Board's team. Grace Ke reports.

Old social media posts have resurfaced that appear to show racist, sexist and homophobic comments possibly linked to a member of the Vancouver Park Board’s team.

An account bearing the name and image of the park board supervisor includes a number of racist, sexist and homophobic comments posted between 2011 and 2013.

Click to play video: 'Flood of anti-Asian comments following wedding of Eileen Park to former Vancouver Mayor' Flood of anti-Asian comments following wedding of Eileen Park to former Vancouver Mayor
Flood of anti-Asian comments following wedding of Eileen Park to former Vancouver Mayor

The comments were posted prior to the person’s employment with the park board.

Global News is not identifying the person as we await their response to a request for comment, but the account was immediately suspended after our inquiry was made.

Read more: 1 in 2 people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada, survey says

City councillor and former park board chair Sarah Kirby-Yung is not directly involved in the handling of the case but said it is the board’s responsibility to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“We need to say to the public every single time that it will be investigated and every single time there will be consequences and appropriate action taken because there is zero tolerance for hate in the City of Vancouver,” she said.

Read more: Atlanta shootings puts spotlight back on surge in B.C. anti-Asian racism

The park board did not say if it is investigating or whether the supervisor still works directly with the public, stating “we cannot comment on individual employee matters, but can advise that the City does investigate allegations, which are brought to our attention.”

The park board also did not comment on the person’s current employment status.

