Canada adds 3,780 new COVID-19 cases as total vaccinations top 4 million

Canada added 3,780 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 938,724.

Another 27 people have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said.

That means to date, 22,716 have died in Canada after contracting the respiratory illness.

In a tweet on Monday, Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam said the new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus “continue to increase across Canada and worldwide, bringing new challenges for COVID-19 control.”

#COVID19 key concerns in #Canada: #VariantsOfConcern continue to increase across Canada and worldwide, bringing new challenges for COVID-19 control, but advancements in testing, vaccine programs & public health measures are helping. https://t.co/uFggdyDLjZ — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 22, 2021

“But advancements in testing, vaccine programs & public health measures are helping,” she wrote.

Tam said to date, Canada has seen 5,154 cases of the variants, including 655 that have been detected since Thursday.

To date, ≥ 5,154 #VariantsOfConcern cases (↑655 since Mar.18), including 4,807 (↑638) B.1.1.7, 243 (↑2) B.1.351 & 104 (↑15) P.1 variants have been reported, with numbers highest in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia & Quebec, respectively. https://t.co/IHyBa1lpr8 — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 22, 2021

She said Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have reported the highest numbers of the variants.

The new cases come as Canada continues to work to vaccinate the public against the virus.

To date, 4,097,934 doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, meaning approximately 5.37 per cent of the Canadian population has been innoculated.

New cases in the provinces

In Ontario, 1,699 new cases and three more fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 712 more people have fallen ill and 15 more have died, health officials confirmed.

Saskatchewan added 205 more coronavirus infections, but health authorities said no one else has died.

In Manitoba, 66 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

In Atlantic Canada, there were 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

New Brunswick saw eight new infections, while two more people have contracted the disease in Nova Scotia.

Two new infections were reported in Prince Edward Island, provincial authorities confirmed.

However, none of Canada’s Maritime provinces or Newfoundland and Labrador saw any new fatalities related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of new infections were detected in Western Canada.

Another 456 people in Alberta have contracted the disease and health officials said five more people have died.

British Columbia said 631 more people have fallen ill, and three more have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Canada’s territories on Monday.

Globally, the virus has infected 123,611,407 people, according to the latest tally from John’s Hopkins University.

To date, COVID-19 has claimed over 2.7 million lives around the world.

The United States has been the hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, having reported more than 29.8 million infections and over 542,800 deaths.