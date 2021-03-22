Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Robocalls in Côte Saint-Luc serve as a reminder to get vaccinated

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Click to play video: 'Mayor of Côte Saint-Luc encourages constituents to get vaccinated' Mayor of Côte Saint-Luc encourages constituents to get vaccinated
WATCH: The Mayor of one of the Montreal neighborhoods hardest hit by covid19 is encouraging residents to get vaccinated in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. People living in Cote-St-Luc have been receiving robocalls in English and French from Mayor Mitchell Brownstein's office but as Elizabeth Zogalis explains, for now, there are no plans to reach out to people in other languages.

More than 17,000 phone numbers in the Côte Saint-Luc and the Côte-Des-Neiges areas will receive a robocall recorded by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein this week.

The automated message serves as a warning about the recent surge in coronavirus cases linked to variants that are considered to be more contagious.

It is also a reminder for residents who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible through a recent pilot project set up by Montreal Public Health.

Read more: Montreal teachers in hot spots for COVID-19 variants will be vaccinated after all

“It’s a great way to reach a lot of people,” says Brownstein. “Unfortunately it doesn’t reach everyone, but it reaches a lot of people.”

Trending Stories

The robocalls will only be in French and English, but Brownstein says he’s confident 99 per cent of those receiving the call will understand the message.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have communication that goes out in other languages as well. It’s just not as easy to get it on a robocall,” added Brownstein.

Read more: Parents of schoolchildren in parts of Montreal being moved to front of COVID-19 vaccination line

Meantime, the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools (FTJS) said it’s doing what it can to encourage and inform its teachers to take advantage of the pilot project and to get vaccinated.

“We’ve informed them of the appropriate links they’re supposed to go to, and providing them with proper documentation,” says Mordechai Antel a spokesperson with the FTJS.

By Monday afternoon, Montreal Public Health confirmed to Global News more than 6,600 parents, children and teachers eligible to participate in the pilot project had already booked an appointment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDMontrealTeachersVaccinesVaccinationCote Saint-lucCote-des-NeigesPilot Projectmontreal public healthMitchell BrownsteinCote-St-LucPlamondon

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers