Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore thanks community following tumour diagnosis for 4-year-old son

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore says she is reducing her political work in order to continue to support her family after a tumour was found in her four-year-old son’s brain.

In a posting online, Lore said the tumour was discovered in February and did not provide any additional information about her son Asher’s current health.

“I want to say thank you on behalf of my family for the incredible health care, community care, and support we’ve received. Thank you to the health care providers, the nurses, doctors, oncologists, and everyone who has supported us so far on this journey,” Lore wrote.

“All my gratitude to everyone at B.C. Children’s Hospital and Ronald MacDonald House for all the incredible care. Thank you to all the front-line workers, including those cleaning our hospitals and keeping our ferries running, who have made sure we can safely access that care for Asher.”

We’re thinking of Grace and her family during this difficult period. 🧡 https://t.co/18GDUUtswn — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) March 21, 2021

Lore said her community office remains ‘open’ (accessible via email and phone, in line with COVID restrictions).

The former University of Victoria professor was first elected in October 2020. She replaced long-time MLA Carole James in the riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill. In her social media post, she said she is “very much looking forward to my full return.”

Oh no, so very sorry to hear this. Wishing you and your family nothing but the best in the days ahead. Thinking good thoughts for your son! https://t.co/I0PxgAoVhz — Shirley Bond (@shirleybond) March 21, 2021

“I remain your MLA for Victoria Beacon-Hill but am relying on the incredible support of my staff, the public service and my colleagues for stepping up to make sure my community is cared for while I take care of my family during this difficult time,” Lore said.

“To our neighbours, friends, and family, who’ve delivered food and activities for our kiddos – thank you.”