Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

City will study new board of health governance structure in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 22, 2021 6:16 pm
Hamilton's board of health has voted to review board of health goverance models in other municipalities, and will present its findings later this year.
Hamilton's board of health has voted to review board of health goverance models in other municipalities, and will present its findings later this year. Wil Erskine / Global News

There are calls for a change in the structure of Hamilton’s board of health to ensure all voices are reflected within policy decisions.

Health experts and representatives of racialized communities issued that call during a series of presentations to the board on Monday morning.

Hamilton’s board of health is currently comprised of the 16 members of city council.

Read more: Coronavirus: High COVID-19 cases among poor, racialized neighbourhoods in Hamilton, study says

Lyndon George has asked councillors to consider following the lead of Toronto and Ottawa, where community voices are represented at the table.

“It is something that has worked,” George said. “They have been able to bring in health experts, lived experience and been able to shape public discourse.”

Story continues below advertisement

McMaster pediatrician Dr. Natasha Johnson adds that the pandemic has highlighted a need for diverse voices, citing the example of vaccine hesitancy among racialized communities.

“We all have blind spots”, she said. “Having diverse members with different experiences and expertise will help shed light on those blind spots and make planning more robust and inclusive.”

Trending Stories

Dr. Johnson adds that, “Some communities have a difficult and traumatic historic legacy with the health-care system. This must be considered when public health policies are being implemented.”

Read more: Hamilton COVID-19 deaths reach 300 after city reports 226 new cases on the weekend

City councillors, in a vote of 10-2, have asked staff to report back with options for changing the governance structure of Hamilton’s board of health.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge agrees it is time to consider alternate models, “particularly as our city is growing in diversity.”

“I will not abdicate my responsibilities,” said Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson, speaking forcefully against changing the governance structure, which would require provincial government approval.

Jackson added that he can’t support “community members, non-elected, equal voting, decision-making voices at this table.”

Click to play video: 'Take a look inside Hamilton’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at FirstOntario Centre' Take a look inside Hamilton’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at FirstOntario Centre
Take a look inside Hamilton’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at FirstOntario Centre

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDHamilton city councilHamilton COVID-19Hamilton board of healthboard of health governance structureHamilton racialized communities

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers