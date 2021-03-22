Menu

March 27 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted March 22, 2021 3:51 pm
Westend Senors Activity Centre will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon.
Westend Senors Activity Centre will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon. Courtesy: Westend Seniors Activity Centre

The pandemic has worsened the situation of malnutrition and transportation for seniors and has driven senior support organizations to innovate their programs and services.
This Saturday, Doctor Haidong Liang, Executive Director of the Westend Seniors Activity Centre and Liza Bouchard, Executive Director of Drive Happiness join Talk To The Experts.  They’ll discuss their innovative, We Seniors Deliver Happiness Campaign 2.0  to address these ongoing seniors issuesA special guest, City Councilor Andrew Knack, will also share his expertise in addressing various issues facing seniors.  This Saturday on Talk To The Experts.

630 CHED Talk to the Experts

