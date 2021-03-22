March 27 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

The pandemic has worsened the situation of malnutrition and transportation for seniors and has driven senior support organizations to innovate their programs and services.

This Saturday, Doctor Haidong Liang, Executive Director of the Westend Seniors Activity Centre and Liza Bouchard, Executive Director of Drive Happiness join Talk To The Experts. They’ll discuss their innovative, We Seniors Deliver Happiness Campaign 2.0 to address these ongoing seniors issues. A special guest, City Councilor Andrew Knack, will also share his expertise in addressing various issues facing seniors. This Saturday on Talk To The Experts.

