Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dies after falling through ice at Selkirk’s Memorial Park: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 3:31 pm
Selkirk RCMP say a 52-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice on the Red River Sunday.
Selkirk RCMP say a 52-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice on the Red River Sunday. File / The Canadian Press

A 52-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice on the Red River in Selkirk’s Memorial Park.

Read more: Manitoba man presumed drowned after ATV falls through ice on Winnipeg River

RCMP were notified about a man walking on the ice shortly after noon Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was within 100 metres of the shore when he fell through the ice.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’

The man was found by emergency crews but police say he died at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Search called off for missing snowmobiler, Manitoba RCMP now believe he fell through ice' Search called off for missing snowmobiler, Manitoba RCMP now believe he fell through ice
Search called off for missing snowmobiler, Manitoba RCMP now believe he fell through ice – Feb 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Red RiverSelkirkThin IceSelkirk RCMPMemorial ParkSelkirk DrowningSelkirk Memorial Park

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers