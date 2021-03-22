Man dies after falling through ice at Selkirk’s Memorial Park: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice on the Red River in Selkirk’s Memorial Park.

Read more: Manitoba man presumed drowned after ATV falls through ice on Winnipeg River

RCMP were notified about a man walking on the ice shortly after noon Sunday.

Yesterday afternoon, Selkirk #rcmpmb along with local fire & EMS responded to report of a man walking on the ice on the Red River near Memorial Park when he fell thru. The 52yo male was located & brought to shore where he was pronounced deceased. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was within 100 metres of the shore when he fell through the ice.

The man was found by emergency crews but police say he died at the scene.

3:14 Search called off for missing snowmobiler, Manitoba RCMP now believe he fell through ice Search called off for missing snowmobiler, Manitoba RCMP now believe he fell through ice – Feb 23, 2021