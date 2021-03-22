Man dies after falling through ice at Selkirk’s Memorial Park: RCMP

A 52-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice on the Red River in Selkirk’s Memorial Park.
RCMP were notified about a man walking on the ice shortly after noon Sunday.
Police say the man was within 100 metres of the shore when he fell through the ice.
The man was found by emergency crews but police say he died at the scene.
