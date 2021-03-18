Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba man presumed drowned after ATV falls through ice on Winnipeg River

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 42-year-old man is presumed drowned after the ATV he was on fell through the ice on the Winnipeg River early Thursday.
A 42-year-old man is presumed drowned after the ATV he was on fell through the ice on the Winnipeg River early Thursday. File/Global News

Police say a Manitoba man is presumed drowned after falling through thin ice on the Winnipeg River on an ATV.

Powerview RCMP were called to an address on Penelope Close, in the RM of Alexander north of White Mud Falls around 1 a.m. Thursday after someone reported hearing cries for help after seeing an ATV attempting to cross the river.

Read more: Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’

Police say officers found a man in the water hanging onto the ice.

With help from a volunteer firefighter who lives nearby, police say officers used a life jacket and several rescue ropes to walk out onto the ice. But the man began to struggle and went under the water as rescuers approached.

Story continues below advertisement

A 42-year-old man from the RM of Alexander is presumed drowned.

Trending Stories

Police say the man was with another man who had been attempting to cross the river on ATVs when their machines both broke through thin ice. They say the other man, a 37-year-old from Great Falls, was able to pull himself out of the water.

Read more: Thin ice around Winnipeg prompts 17 calls to 911 over weekend

The other man was taken to a nearby home where he was treated for hypothermia.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s underwater recovery team.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS' Ice safety and warning from WFPS
Ice safety and warning from WFPS
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrowningATVThin IcePowerview RCMPManitoba drowningrm of alexanderWinnipeg Riverman drownsGreat While Falls

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers