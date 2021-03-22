Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 20 cases remain active in the province.

Both of the new cases are located in the central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

“We should be proud that the number of new cases remains in the single digits, but we cannot become complacent,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a Monday news release.

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,315 tests for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, the start of the second wave of the pandemic in Nova Scotia, the province has completed 280,360 tests.

There have been 601 positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the second wave. No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital with the virus.

An update on COVID-19 vaccine numbers from the weekend will come later in the day, according to the province.

