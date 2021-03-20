Spring arrival sees eased restrictions and just 2 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the first day of spring — after 2,000 tests were completed the day prior.

Both of the cases are located in the central zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other is under investigation.

Seventeen cases remain active in the province.

The province has reached a milestone of surpassing 400,000 tests completed since the pandemic was declared last March. Of those, 277,460 tests were completed in the second wave of the pandemic that began Oct. 1.

In the second wave, the province has confirmed 593 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.

As of Saturday, there are no Nova Scotians hospitalized with the virus.

“Today is the first day of spring, case numbers continue to stay low and the remaining restrictions in parts of HRM and surrounding communities were lifted this morning,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

As of 8 a.m., Nova Scotia’s border with New Brunswick has opened, allowing New Brunswickers to enter the province without having to self-isolate for 14 days. However, quarantine is still mandatory upon re-entry into New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia also lifted stricter measures in the area of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Some changes include:

the general gathering limit remains at 10 indoors and outdoors

household gatherings will be increased to households plus up to 10 others, from a maximum of 10 previously

immediate family members who live in the same household can be together outdoors even if that is more than 10 people

restaurants and licensed establishments can offer service up to 11 p.m. and must close by midnight

fitness facilities continue to operate at 75 per cent capacity but can return to two metres between people for all activities.

Rankin said in Saturday’s release that Nova Scotians must remember to stay vigilant.

“Let’s continue following public health protocols — washing our hands, wearing masks and keeping physical distance,” he said.

Public Health also encouraged all Nova Scotians who are currently eligible to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine to do so.