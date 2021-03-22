Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

Highway 3 closed east of Manning Park after logging truck crash

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 1:40 pm
B.C.'s Highway 3 was closed in both directions near Manning Park on Monday morning due to a vehicle incident.
A popular commuter route connecting the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Southern Interior was closed on Monday morning after a logging truck veered off the road.

Highway 3, also known as the Crowsnest Highway, is closed in both directions near Manning Park due to the vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

The closure is between Tower Road and Garret Road for 1.6 kilometres, about 46 kilometres west of Princeton.

An assessment is in progress and there is no detour currently available.

RCMP traffic services said the single-vehicle incident was reported around 6:40 a.m.

A logging truck went off the road and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash also took out some power lines and RCMP said crews are on scene working to restore power.

