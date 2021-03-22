Highway 3 closed east of Manning Park after logging truck crash

Send this page to someone via email

A popular commuter route connecting the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Southern Interior was closed on Monday morning after a logging truck veered off the road.

Highway 3, also known as the Crowsnest Highway, is closed in both directions near Manning Park due to the vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 – Vehicle incident has the road CLOSED east of Manning Park between Tower Rd. and Garret Rd. Next update at 10:00 AM. Please see: https://t.co/rBOJYe5miL#PrincetonBC #HopeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The closure is between Tower Road and Garret Road for 1.6 kilometres, about 46 kilometres west of Princeton.

An assessment is in progress and there is no detour currently available.

Read more: Hwy 97 reopens through West Kelowna after closure due to homicide investigation

RCMP traffic services said the single-vehicle incident was reported around 6:40 a.m.

A logging truck went off the road and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

1:56 10-year program aims to transform Highway 3 10-year program aims to transform Highway 3 – May 16, 2018

The crash also took out some power lines and RCMP said crews are on scene working to restore power.