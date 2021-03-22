Young driver killed after crashing into light pole in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man has died after crashing into a light pole in Barrie, Ont., on Sunday morning, a spokesperson with city police confirmed Monday.

“They were travelling up Cundles and failed to navigate and negotiate the curve in the road and lost control,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said, adding officers responded at about 6:30 a.m.

“One thing we can say is speed was certainly a contributing factor.”

Leon said the posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 50 km/h, although the driver was travelling “well in excess” of that.

On Sunday, officers got the vehicle removed from the scene, and called the City of Barrie for cleanup assistance since there was a fair amount of debris that needed to be cleared, according to Leon.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old man who passed away was from Springwater, Ont.

Leon said the road was closed until 1:30 p.m. Sunday.