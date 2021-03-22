Menu

Young driver killed after crashing into light pole in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 12:39 pm
According to a police spokesperson, the 23-year-old man was driving 'well in excess' of the posted speed limit.
According to a police spokesperson, the 23-year-old man was driving 'well in excess' of the posted speed limit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 23-year-old man has died after crashing into a light pole in Barrie, Ont., on Sunday morning, a spokesperson with city police confirmed Monday.

“They were travelling up Cundles and failed to navigate and negotiate the curve in the road and lost control,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said, adding officers responded at about 6:30 a.m.

Read more: 'Life-threatening' injuries reported after vehicle falls off hoist in Barrie garage

“One thing we can say is speed was certainly a contributing factor.”

Leon said the posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 50 km/h, although the driver was travelling “well in excess” of that.

On Sunday, officers got the vehicle removed from the scene, and called the City of Barrie for cleanup assistance since there was a fair amount of debris that needed to be cleared, according to Leon.

Read more: Police investigate assault at Tim Hortons in north Barrie, Ont.

The 23-year-old man who passed away was from Springwater, Ont.

Leon said the road was closed until 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

