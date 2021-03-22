Saskatoon school moves to online learning out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon school is moving to online learning in the two weeks leading up to the Easter break out of an “abundance of caution.”

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said all classes at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre are switching to online learning as of Monday.

The school division said it was informed Sunday that one individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said a number of classes may potentially be affected based on the early stages of the investigation by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

GSCS said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

They added the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

Regular in-school classes will resume on April 12 after the Easter break, school officials said.

