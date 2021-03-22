Menu

Canada

Saskatoon school moves to online learning out of an ‘abundance of caution’

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 11:18 am
All classes at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre in Saskatoon are switching to online learning as of Monday, March 22, 2021.
All classes at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre in Saskatoon are switching to online learning as of Monday, March 22, 2021. Files / Global News

A Saskatoon school is moving to online learning in the two weeks leading up to the Easter break out of an “abundance of caution.”

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said all classes at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre are switching to online learning as of Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 variant spread prompts Regina school divisions to switch to online learning

The school division said it was informed Sunday that one individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said a number of classes may potentially be affected based on the early stages of the investigation by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

GSCS said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina schools moving online for operational reasons, COVID-19 concerns

They added the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

Regular in-school classes will resume on April 12 after the Easter break, school officials said.

Click to play video: 'Parent raises concerns about Regina schools’ temporary switch to online learning' Parent raises concerns about Regina schools’ temporary switch to online learning
Parent raises concerns about Regina schools’ temporary switch to online learning
