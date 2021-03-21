Menu

Health

European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plummets after blood clot reports

By Kate Kelland Reuters
Posted March 21, 2021 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Blood clots not a ‘safety concern’ for AstraZeneca vaccine: officials' Blood clots not a ‘safety concern’ for AstraZeneca vaccine: officials
WATCH ABOVE: NACI and Health Canada said that they weren’t concerned with the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite concerns over blood clots.

Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday.

The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc /BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot’s safety.

Read more: Scientists still probing link between AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots

At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

Story continues below advertisement

Many resumed its use on Friday after the European Medicines Agency regulator said in a preliminary safety review on Thursday that the vaccine was safe and effective and not linked with a rise in the overall risk of blood clots.

EMA did not rule out a possible link, however, with rare cases of blood clots in the brain known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

Click to play video: 'WHO says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘has tremendous potential’ following data review' WHO says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘has tremendous potential’ following data review
WHO says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘has tremendous potential’ following data review

YouGov’s poll – which covered about 8,000 people in seven European countries between March 12 and 18 – found that in France, Germany, Spain and Italy, people were now more likely to see the AstraZeneca vaccine as unsafe than as safe.

Trending Stories

Some 55% of Germans say it is unsafe, while less than a third think it is safe, the poll showed. In France, where AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine was already unpopular, 61% of people polled say they now see it as unsafe.

Story continues below advertisement

In Italy and Spain, most people previously felt the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe – at 54% and 59% respectively – but those rates have fallen to 36% and 38% respectively, in the latest poll.

Read more: Does AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine cause blood clots? Here’s what we know so far

The survey showed that only in Britain, where the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been used in a national rollout since January, have the blood clot concerns had little to no impact on public confidence. The majority of people polled in the UK – 77% – still say the shot is safe. Their trust in it is on a par with Pfizer’s 79% perceived safety rating.

YouGov also said there appeared to be no spillover concerns across the seven European countries polled for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, both of which were seen as being as safe as in a poll three weeks ago.

© 2021 Reuters
