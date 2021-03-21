15-year-old dead, 3 others injured in Montreal crash: Sûreté du Québec

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old has died and three others are seriously injured after a car crash on Highway 40 in Montreal on Saturday evening.

The collision, which involved at least four vehicles, happened in the West Island near Saint-Charles Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Quebec provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say two of the cars fled the scene after the crash.

Three people were brought to hospital — one in critical condition and the other two stable — and the death of the 15-year-old was established at the scene.

Authorities say the victim who is in critical condition at the hospital could face charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death.

The other two victims suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, according to officers.

The SQ says they are also meeting with witnesses who were at the scene to further determine the circumstances of the incident.

