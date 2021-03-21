Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

15-year-old dead, 3 others injured in Montreal crash: Sûreté du Québec

Authorities say one of the victims who is in critical condition at the hospital could face charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Authorities say one of the victims who is in critical condition at the hospital could face charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death.
Authorities say one of the victims who is in critical condition at the hospital could face charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A 15-year-old has died and three others are seriously injured after a car crash on Highway 40 in Montreal on Saturday evening.

The collision, which involved at least four vehicles, happened in the West Island near Saint-Charles Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Quebec provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say two of the cars fled the scene after the crash.

Three people were brought to hospital — one in critical condition and the other two stable — and the death of the 15-year-old was established at the scene.

READ MORE: Advocates urge action as Montreal police confirm taxi slaying was murder-suicide

Trending Stories

Authorities say the victim who is in critical condition at the hospital could face charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death.

Story continues below advertisement

The other two victims suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, according to officers.

The SQ says they are also meeting with witnesses who were at the scene to further determine the circumstances of the incident.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police confirm taxi slaying was murder-suicide as they investigate another suspected case of domestic violence' Montreal police confirm taxi slaying was murder-suicide as they investigate another suspected case of domestic violence
Montreal police confirm taxi slaying was murder-suicide as they investigate another suspected case of domestic violence
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceCrashCollisionMontrealWest IslandSureté du QuébecSQSaint-Charles

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers