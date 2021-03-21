Menu

Canada

Speed a possible factor in Hwy. 401 crash that left driver with critical injuries: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 11:33 am
The scene of the crash at Highway 401 and Keele Street.
The scene of the crash at Highway 401 and Keele Street. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say speed was possibly a factor in a serious crash on a Highway 401 ramp in Toronto early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Keele Street westbound ramp to Highway 401 around 3:30 a.m.

According to a tweet posted to the OPP Twitter account, a vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no other people inside the car.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police at 416-235-4981.

