Speed a possible factor in Hwy. 401 crash that left driver with critical injuries: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say speed was possibly a factor in a serious crash on a Highway 401 ramp in Toronto early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Keele Street westbound ramp to Highway 401 around 3:30 a.m.

According to a tweet posted to the OPP Twitter account, a vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no other people inside the car.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police at 416-235-4981.

Rollover ejection #Hwy401 WB ramp to Keele St closed for investigation: Driver (lone occupant) taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Witnesses please call #TorontoOPP 416-235-4981. Hwy401 wb lanes remain open, ramp expected ro remain closed until 8am. pic.twitter.com/bb6HgbLNTA — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 21, 2021