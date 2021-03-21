Speed a possible factor in Hwy. 401 crash that left driver with critical injuries: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say speed was possibly a factor in a serious crash on a Highway 401 ramp in Toronto early Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the Keele Street westbound ramp to Highway 401 around 3:30 a.m.
According to a tweet posted to the OPP Twitter account, a vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were no other people inside the car.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
Witnesses are being asked to contact police at 416-235-4981.
