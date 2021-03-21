Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Mississsauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga late Saturday.

Const. Akhil Mooken said emergency crews were called to the area of Cormack Crescent and South Service Road, near Dixie Road, at 9:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Mooken said a vehicle drove into the sound barrier that separates South Service Road from the QEW.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders as well as other passersby that initially contacted emergency services, the driver of the vehicle has died,” Mooken said.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was an approximately 35-year-old man.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Mooken said Peel police’s major collision bureau is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

