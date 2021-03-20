Menu

Canada

Person found dead inside Mississauga apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene.
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police say one person has died after smoke was seen coming from a residential building in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke on the first floor.

Police said the first floor was evacuated.

One person was found deceased inside an apartment. The victim’s age or gender has not been released.

The cause of the victim’s death is not yet known. Investigators confirmed there was no fire and nothing indicating a fire had occurred in the apartment where the person was found.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the coroner will be attending the scene.

