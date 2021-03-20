Laurier, University of Waterloo COVID outbreaks connected to same cluster

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University has been connected to the cluster of cases reported by Waterloo Public Health earlier this week.

On Thursday, the agency announced it had connected at least 23 COVID-19 cases to a series of get-togethers held by students between March 4 and 7 at three homes in the area.

It said that another probable case is also connected to the events, while an additional 19 people have also been identified as high-risk contacts.

One of the early cases was also confirmed to be a variant of concern.

It also announced that an outbreak had been declared at the Claudette Millar Hall residence at the University of Waterloo, which had two cases. No further cases have been connected to that outbreak this far.

On Saturday, an outbreak was announced at Clara Conrad Residence at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“Case and contact management has identified two cases related to this outbreak where transmission has occurred within the residence setting,” Waterloo Public Health spokesperson Sharon Ord told Global News through email.

“This outbreak is connected to the large cluster of confirmed cases reported earlier this week.”

She says the agency is working with the school to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control practices are in place.

The school says the cases were reported on March 12 and March 18.

“At this time, the two individuals are in self-isolation and are being monitored by public health,” a release on Laurier’s website read.

Despite the cluster, Waterloo Public Health reported just 19 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Saturday, which is the lowest number of cases reported in the area since Nov. 5.

Active cases also dropped to 280, a stratosphere the region has not seen since Nov. 12.