Health

Saskatchewan reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 200 new infections

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 4:21 pm
The Regina zone accounts for 90 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatchewan, according to Saskatchewan government officials.
Saskatchewan government officials reported on Saturday that three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The youngest death reported was a resident in their 30s in the north central zone.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine now available for individuals aged 60+ at Regina drive-thru clinic

Two of the deceased were reported in the far north east zone; one resident was in their 60s and the second resident was in the 80 plus age category.

Saskatchewan is also reporting 200 new novel coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Regina reported the most new cases with 91, followed by Saskatoon with 29 cases. The north central zone reported the least amount of new cases with only one case added to the count.

Saskatchewan government officials have been advising Regina residents recently to consider sticking to their household only and not increasing their bubbles.

Read more: Regina schools moving online for operational reasons, COVID-19 concerns

The Regina zone accounts for 90 per cent or 141 of confirmed variant cases. There are 504 presumed variant cases in the region.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 134 or 11 cases per 100,000.

There are 135 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan. Of those hospitalizations, 27 patients are receiving intensive care.

Health-care workers across the province administered 8,766 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. A total of 133,828 doses have now been administered throughout Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: '‘The dominant strain’: 90% of COVID-19 cases in Regina are a variant' ‘The dominant strain’: 90% of COVID-19 cases in Regina are a variant
‘The dominant strain’: 90% of COVID-19 cases in Regina are a variant
