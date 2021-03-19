Woman sentenced for her role in ‘brutal’ killing of Vernon man

Send this page to someone via email

There were emotional moments in a Vernon courtroom on Friday, as the sister of a Vernon man who was killed in 2017 forgave a woman involved in his death.

Jacqueline Leavins was sentenced to 10 years less time served after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Leavins admitted she played a role in the death of her friend and occasional intimate partner, William Bartz, in July 2017.

The 50-year-old North Okanagan man was found dead in his blood-spattered apartment on 43 Ave. in Vernon, B.C.

Police attended Sundance apartments in Vernon to investigate the death of William Bartz. Global News

An autopsy described his cause of death as “multiple stab, chop, and blunt force wounds,” and a blood pattern analysis of the scene concluded, “blows were applied to the victim while he was standing, kneeling and laying on the ground.”

Crown counsel described the attack on Bartz as sustained and brutal.

The details were hard for the victim’s sister to hear.

Teresa Bartz said her brother was a funny, fun-loving guy who wanted people to be happy and hearing he had suffered was “very painful.”

According to an agreed-upon statement of facts, filed in court, Bartz’s murder was the result of a love triangle.

Leavins said before Bartz was killed she had a fight with her boyfriend, whose name is covered by a publication ban, and made comments she knew would provoke her boyfriend to assault Bartz.

Leavins said she then saw her boyfriend hitting Bartz with a hammer.

Leavins said she didn’t touch Bartz, but went to another room and the attack continued.

Leavins boyfriend was also charged in connection with Bartz’s death.

He is currently considered unfit to stand trial.

His lawyer takes issue with Leavins’ version of events and the co-accused is considered innocent till proven guilty.

During her sentencing hearing on Friday, Leavins issued a tearful apology to William Bartz and his family for hiding during the fight she provoked.

“I failed to protect Will and he always protected me no matter what the risk was,” Leavins said.

“I failed him so bad when he needed me the most.”

William Bartz at age 22. Facebook

In an unusual move, Teresa Bartz was given permission to directly address Leavins in court and accepted Leavins’ apology.

“I do forgive her because I feel that it was very sincere but that doesn’t mean I don’t think she should do the time,” said Teresa Bartz who believes Leavin’s should be held accountable for her role in William Bartz’s death.

Court heard Leavins had been a victim of physical violence and repeated sexual abuse herself and struggled with substance use, but had made significant efforts at rehabilitation since her arrest.

“Prior to going into jail she might have been someone you would see on the street and you would fear, now you see her she is a person who has done a lot of work, a tremendous about of work on herself, and that was recognized by the justice in sentencing her,” said Leavins’ lawyer Tony Lagemaat.

Teresa Bartz said her brother had always wanted Leavins to turn her life around.

“In my victim impact statement, I just told her this is what my brother had wanted for you was to get off of drugs…He gave his life for you to be this way so just honour his gift,” said Teresa Bartz.

Something Leavins said she wanted to do.

“I owe it to Will and myself to make the best of my life,” Leavins said.

With credit for time served prior to sentencing, Leavins has six years and four months left to serve on her 10-year sentence.

The sentence was what both Crown and defence had asked for, but Teresa Bartz believes the sentence should have been longer.

“I wasn’t happy. I was hoping she was going to serve the full ten years,” said Teresa Bartz.

Leavins lawyer said the sentence was appropriate.

“Ms. Leavins fully accepted responsibility for her role in this tragic death and she was sentenced appropriately,” said Lagemaat.

“Ten years in itself is a fit sentence and she has already served a portion of that sentence while waiting to be sentenced.”