Vernon looking to support Elks Lodge grant after funding controversy

The City of Vernon says it is open to considering giving funding to the local Elks Lodge.

The mayor is providing reassurances that the city council supports the historic group after a controversy over grant funding.

Some were concerned the city might withhold financial assistance because it was interested in buying up the Elks property.

The service club has a long history in Vernon that dates back to the 1920s. It is trying to secure a federal grant to fix up its space and make its building on 30 Street more accessible.

The City of Vernon wrote a letter of support for the group’s grant application but the federal government said that was insufficient and the city needs to provide cash or in-kind contributions or the Elks can’t get the federal aid.

So the Elks are hoping to secure financial support from the city in order to get the larger federal grant.

Elks Lodge president William McDonald feels securing the federal grant and upgrading the group’s building will help the service club stay relevant.

“There aren’t any other groups in Vernon like ours that have reached 100 years. That’s a pretty significant event for us,” McDonald said.

“I would hate to see us lose our identity and go the way of the dodo bird.”

However, when the issue came up at a city council meeting in early March, a municipal staff member said that traditionally, Vernon hasn’t provided financial support for the Elks’ building because the city wanted to buy the property.

“Past councils have been approached by Elks and have been consistent in the position of not being prepared to provide funding that would lengthen the life of that particular building because the interest of the city overall was eventually to acquire the building or consolidate the block for future redevelopment,” said Vernon CAO Will Pearce at the March 8 meeting.

That historical practice raised concerns, even from some city councillors.

“It looks a little bit like we are forcing them out — like they need us in order to get this grant and we are not going to give them what they need because we want their property. That doesn’t sit necessarily very well with me,” said Coun. Brian Quiring at the March 8 meeting.

Now Vernon’s mayor is clearing the air. Victor Cumming said that the city hasn’t discussed if it is even still interested in the property and that council is open to considering funding for the Elks.

“People have written us letters indicating that the Elks is an important organization in our community and council fully agrees. We are not having that debate. The question is, how do we get this grant application supported?” Cumming said.

Cumming also pointed out that council has still provided some financial support for the Elks in the past. The mayor said council gave the group a discretionary grant in 2017.

The regional district is planning to put a cultural centre on the same block as the Elks Lodge and Vernon’s mayor said both buildings can co-exist.

Cumming said the city is now waiting to hear back from the federal government about exactly what kind of support the federal government needs to see from the city to give the Elks a grant.