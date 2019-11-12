Moncton service club to hold ‘Let’s Talk Homelessness’ public forum

Send this page to someone via email

A Moncton service club is hoping to tackle the issue of homelessness in the area during a public forum and fundraiser in Dieppe.

The Rotary Resurgo Passport Club, a Moncton service club, is hosting the “Let’s Talk Homelessness” forum later this month. Rotary Regurgo president Richard Lemay said the goal is to better inform people in the community about what’s truly needed to help the homeless.

“It’s is really to share information with the people to have better awareness around the subject” said Lemay.

Let’s Talk Homelessness will be held on Nov. 26, with all proceeds from ticket sales in support the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee. Members of the committee will speak on a panel at the rotary club fundraiser.

Community development co-ordinator Lisa Ryan said her presentation will explore their initiatives and the challenges they face in resolving the issue of homelessness in greater Moncton, which she said are only going to become more critical with the onset of winter.

“We still have quite a few people who are living outside right now,” said Ryan.

Ryan says a lack of affordable housing continues to be the number one roadblock to getting people off the streets. She said there are fewer affordable housing units in the community now compared to even last year.

“The affordable units and the single room occupancy units in rooming houses they are being bought up and are being turned over into luxury condos or just being shut down because they are derelict,” said Ryan.

Access to support services and how to bridge gaps in service will also be among the topics of conversation at the event.