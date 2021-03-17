Menu

Crime

Woman punched in face during confrontation over alleged stolen skateboard; Vernon RCMP investigating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 2:27 pm
Police say a group of youths surrounded the woman while she was retrieving what she thought was her son’s stolen skateboard.
Global News

An altercation over an alleged stolen skateboard that led to a woman being punched in the face is being investigated by Vernon RCMP.

According to police, the incident happened at Polson Park on Tuesday evening, and involved a woman who spotted an unattended skateboard on the grass near the park.

Police say she believed it to be her son’s skateboard, which had been stolen a week prior. However, when she went to retrieve it, she was surrounded by a group of youths.

Read more: Indigenous youth hope to use Calgary mobile skateboard park to change lives

Video of the incident posted to social media shows a heated and confrontational scene, with yelling and swearing. The woman, who can be seen carrying a small baton, was eventually punched in the face by one youth.

“When a third party intervened, the group of youths fled,” RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said in a media release.

The suspect is described as a 15-year-old boy, approximately five feet five inches tall with blond, wavy hair. In the video, he was seen wearing a blue sweater.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Female skateboarders inspiring young athletes' Female skateboarders inspiring young athletes
Female skateboarders inspiring young athletes – Mar 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPOkanaganAssaultVernonNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpSkateboardSkateboard ParkStolen Skateboard

