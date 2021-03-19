Menu

Crime

Cullen commission money laundering report due in May gets extension to December

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2021 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Former V.I.P. gambler and former dealer testify at Cullen Commission' Former V.I.P. gambler and former dealer testify at Cullen Commission
(March 3, 2021) At the Cullen Commission into money laundering, a former V.I.P. gambler and a former dealer testified about stacks of cash and chips being casually passed between players in casino V.I.P. rooms at B.C. casinos. John Hua reports. – Mar 3, 2021

The British Columbia government has granted a commission into money laundering an extension to produce its final report and make recommendations.

The report was due in May, but the commission now has until Dec. 15 to produce its final report.

Read more: Banned casino dealer denies introducing high roller to gang suspect, B.C. inquiry hears

A commission statement says the COVID-19 pandemic created delays by forcing the hearings and much of its work to be done online.

Click to play video: 'Former head of B.C. gambling regulator testifies at Cullen Commission' Former head of B.C. gambling regulator testifies at Cullen Commission
Former head of B.C. gambling regulator testifies at Cullen Commission – Feb 8, 2021

It says the extension gives commissioner Austin Cullen the time necessary to hear and consider evidence and prepare the report, including recommendations.

Read more: ‘Vancouver Model’ money laundering connects B.C., Las Vegas and Macau casinos, inquiry hears

The commission also says last fall’s B.C. election caused a delay as hearings were postponed during the campaign.

The government appointed Cullen, a B.C. Supreme Court justice, in May 2019 to conduct an independent public inquiry into money laundering after three reports outlined how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash affected the province’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NDPBC NDPMoney launderingOrganized Crimepublic inquiryInquiryb.c. money launderingBC Public Inquirycullen commissoinmoney laundering commissionmoney laundering inqury

