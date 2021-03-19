Menu

Crime

Man, 62, charged after reports of gunfire outside west London, Ont., home: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 19, 2021 4:44 pm
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 62-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple weapons charges after police allege he fired a gun multiple times outside a west London home Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the scene in the 800-block of Berkshire Drive around 9 p.m. and took a man into custody without incident around 20 minutes later.

No physical injuries were reported.

Read more: London man charged in weapons investigation

Police say the following day, a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of two rifles and a shotgun.

Few other details have been provided by police, who say the accused faces multiple charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest, and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

The man is also charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused is set to appear in court on June 10.

