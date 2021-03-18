Menu

Crime

London man charged in weapons investigation

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 18, 2021 5:26 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

A London man is in custody as part of a weapons investigation in the west end of the city Wednesday night.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had allegedly fired a gun in the 800-block of Berkshire Drive.

Several officers responded to the scene, and police say the man was arrested without incident around 9:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, and that more information will be released when it becomes available.

