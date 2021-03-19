Menu

Crime

Second suspect sought in Kiwanis Park Drive arson probe, London police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
London police are asking members of the public to help identify this individual in connection with an arson investigation from late February on Kiwanis Park Drive.
London police are asking members of the public to help identify this individual in connection with an arson investigation from late February on Kiwanis Park Drive. London Police Service

London police have released an image which they say is of a second suspect being sought in connection with an arson investigation late last month at a residence in the city’s east end.

The incident occurred at a home in the 300-block of Kiwanis Park Drive, southeast of Highbury Avenue North and Dundas Street, around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Police say they hope releasing the image will lead to the identification of the individual who was observed outside of the residence shortly before the fire.

Read more: Ottawa man arrested in connection with east London arson

One person, a 48-year-old Ottawa, Ont., man, has been charged with multiple counts of uttering threats, harassment, and breach of undertaking in a related investigation, but no one has been criminally charged yet for the arson itself, police said.

In a release late last month, police said the residence was occupied at the time, and the small fire was put out by police.

“First responders quickly determined that a small fire had been deliberately set to the residence,” police said.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

