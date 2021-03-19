Second suspect sought in Kiwanis Park Drive arson probe, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

London police have released an image which they say is of a second suspect being sought in connection with an arson investigation late last month at a residence in the city’s east end.

The incident occurred at a home in the 300-block of Kiwanis Park Drive, southeast of Highbury Avenue North and Dundas Street, around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Police say they hope releasing the image will lead to the identification of the individual who was observed outside of the residence shortly before the fire.

One person, a 48-year-old Ottawa, Ont., man, has been charged with multiple counts of uttering threats, harassment, and breach of undertaking in a related investigation, but no one has been criminally charged yet for the arson itself, police said.

In a release late last month, police said the residence was occupied at the time, and the small fire was put out by police.

“First responders quickly determined that a small fire had been deliberately set to the residence,” police said.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

