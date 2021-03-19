Menu

Health

57 new COVID-19, 38 variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expands COVID vaccination rollout ahead of schedule' Ontario expands COVID vaccination rollout ahead of schedule
WATCH: Ontario is expanding its vaccine rollout ahead of schedule. Starting Monday, seniors aged 75 and older can book their vaccination appointments.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing the local total case count up to 7,170, including 193 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 916 total coronavirus variant cases — 160 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Of Friday’s new cases, 34 are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford and six are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Huntsville, Innisfil, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Twenty of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, there were 1,422 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 63,351.

Read more: Ontario ahead of schedule, to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors aged 75+ Monday

Of the region’s total 7,170 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,518 — have recovered, while 24 remain in hospital.

There are currently 14 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven workplaces, four educational settings, two institutional settings and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 325,254, including 7,212 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to expand pharmacy pilot project to people aged 60 and older' Ontario to expand pharmacy pilot project to people aged 60 and older
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID

