57 new COVID-19, 38 variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing the local total case count up to 7,170, including 193 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 916 total coronavirus variant cases — 160 of which are active.

Of Friday’s new cases, 34 are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford and six are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Huntsville, Innisfil, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Twenty of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, there were 1,422 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 63,351.

Of the region’s total 7,170 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,518 — have recovered, while 24 remain in hospital.

There are currently 14 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven workplaces, four educational settings, two institutional settings and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 325,254, including 7,212 deaths.