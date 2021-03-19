Saskatchewan’s death toll at 414; more coronavirus variant cases

Saskatchewan added three COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 414, the provincial government said on Friday.

One of the recently deceased were reported in the 80-plus age group from the central west zone, while another was in their 60s from far north west and the last was in their 50s from far north central, according to a press release.

The provincial government said a total of 664 COVID-19 variant cases have now been detected in Saskatchewan.

As of Friday, 21 more confirmed variant of concern (VOC) cases were added for a total of 156 which are made up of 149 B.1.1.7 and seven B.1.351 cases. Officials said the Regina zone accounts for 90 per cent or 141 of these confirmed cases.

In addition to the confirmed cases, 508 presumptive VOC cases have been reported in the far north east (1), Saskatoon (13), central east (6), Regina (434), south central (30) and south east (24) zones.

According to the government on Friday, there were 174 new COVID-19 cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 31,259. The seven-day average of daily cases remained at 128.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 133 patients with COVID-19 — 106 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,345 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 29,500 following 108 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,635 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 624,171 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 125,062 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. They added the recent 6,867 doses is the highest one-day total for vaccine delivery.

