Upper Canada District School Board sees more COVID-19 cases at 3 schools

The Upper Canada District School Board has announced new COVID-19 cases at three of its schools over the last 24 hours.

Beckwith Public School, Chimo Elementary School in Smiths Falls and Lombardy Public School all have new cases within their school communities, although the board has not specified how many at each school.

Beckwith Public School is closed and has more than five cases associated with the school, according to the board’s website. Students are currently taking part in remote learning and the closure will be reassessed March 22.

The new cases associated with Beckwith and Chimo Elementary schools were not at the school while infectious, the board said. Chimo Elementary remains open.

An outbreak has now been declared at Lombardy Public School, but the school is still open at this time. The school board’s COVID-19 page does not list exactly how many students have tested positive at Lombardy, but says the number is less than five.

There are a total of 11 schools within the board that have identified at least one case of COVID-19 within its school communities over the last month. See a full list on the board’s website.