A mild spring is in the forecast for Peterborough area

Spring officially arrives Saturday, and Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News, said we can also expect warmer temperatures to arrive.

“Overall for Southern Ontario, I think we are going to see above seasonal temperatures through spring and likely into summer as well,” Farnell said.

“The month of April, in particular in the first half of the month, I do expect to see much above seasonal temperatures for the Peterborough area and then expanding out to the Great Lakes.”

As for rainfall, Farnell said we haven’t seen much precipitation in the last month of winter, but he expects to see that change this season.

“We are going to see a more active storm track, we will see those typical April showers,” he said.

Yet he said he had “good news” for people usually impacted by flooding.

“I don’t anticipate a big flood season this year because a lot of the snow has been melting slowly through the month of March and we haven’t had any big snowstorms to add to the worry down the road”

More good news, he said, is the temperature trend, with temperatures expected to be above seasonal for spring and into early summer.

“By then, we will be complaining about the heat and humidity,” Farnell said.