‘Hypocritical and arrogant’: China angered as Canada calls out shadowy trials of 2 Michaels

The Chinese government is accusing Canada of being “hypocritical and arrogant” after Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau issued concerns about the lack of transparency in the trials of two Canadians detained in China.

The comments come as the trials for the two detained Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, are starting to get underway. While Kovrig’s trial is scheduled for Monday, Spavor appeared before the Chinese courts last night. His closed-door trial lasted just two hours and ended without a verdict.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Garneau called the detentions “arbitrary” and said he remains “deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings.”

“On the one hand, the Canadian side claims that it upholds the rule of law, but on the other hand, it makes irresponsible remarks with regards to China’s handling relevant cases in accordance with law,” read a statement from a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Canada, sent to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“How hypocritical and arrogant!”

Last night, the Canadian Embassy’s deputy chief of mission Jim Nickel knocked on the Chinese courthouse door ahead of Spavor’s trial, but was refused entry. While he was told when the trial would start, he was left in the dark when it came to the duration of the trial or when a verdict would be announced.

2:01 Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for Spavor, Kovrig Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for Spavor, Kovrig

Media and the public were also barred from the room, with China citing the “state secrets” involved in the case as justification.

Canada has been outspoken about the arbitrary nature of the detentions and has slammed China for its lack of transparency as the cases move through its judicial system.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that criticism in an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd and Meet the Press in late February.

“It is extremely difficult for Canada to be going through this, when we know it’s fundamentally unfair of China to have arbitrarily detained our citizens,” he said.

China has taken issue with the ongoing criticism, specifically calling out Garneau’s recent comments in its Friday statement.

“The Foreign Minister of Canada made unwarranted comments in a statement on China’s handling cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in accordance with law, vilifying that ‘detentions are arbitrary’ and proceedings ‘lack of transparency.’ This is just fact-distorting,” read the statement.

“The Chinese side expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition.”

Both Spavor and Kovrig have been accused of espionage, a crime that is punishable in China by life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years. Chinese courts boast a 99.7 per cent conviction rate, meaning that once a trial is commenced, the odds are the two being convicted are all but a guarantee.

0:39 China says it ‘fully’ safeguards rights of ‘2 Michaels’ after report that trial will come soon China says it ‘fully’ safeguards rights of ‘2 Michaels’ after report that trial will come soon

The two Canadians were detained in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. The arrest was at the behest of the United States, which had requested her extradition.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement issued just hours after Canadian officials, the media and the public were barred from attending Spavor’s trial, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy insisted that China is “a country with rule of law.”

“When it comes to arbitrary detention, Ms. Meng Wanzhou has been arbitrarily detained for over two years despite the fact that she hasn’t violated any Canadian law. This is arbitrary detention in every sense of the term,” they said, despite the fact that Canada was fulfilling its extradition obligations with the United States.

“We urge the Canadian side to earnestly respect China’s judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks and interfering in China’s handling of cases in accordance with law in any form.”

As China continues to link Wanzhou’s arrest to the cases of the two detained Canadians, Garneau said the arbitrary detentions of the two Canadians remain a “top priority” for the Canadian government.

“We continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release,” he said.