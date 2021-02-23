‘Human beings are not bartering chips’: Biden calls for China to release 2 Michaels

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden said Canada and America will work together to secure the safe release of two Canadians — Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — detained in China.

Biden’s remarks came after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday afternoon.

“Human beings are not bartering chips,” Biden told reporters. “We’re going to work together until we get their safe return. Canada and the United States will stand together against abuse of universal rights and democratic freedom.”

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China in 2018 on espionage charges, shortly after Huawei CEO Meng Wanzhou was detained by authorities in British Columbia on an extradition charge from the United States.

Canadian officials have repeatedly called for their release, calling their detention arbitrary.

Speaking in French, Trudeau thanked Biden for his support in calling for the release of the men.

“We are facing tough times, there’s no doubt,” Trudeau said. “But we are not facing them alone.

“Canada and the United States are each other’s closest allies, most important trading partners, and oldest friends.”

The two leaders also discussed the economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said the countries are working in “close cooperation” to ensure Canada and the U.S. are driving a “robust economic recovery that benefits everyone.”

Trudeau said the leaders discussed “leveraging supply chains and support for businesses to create good, well-paying jobs and help people who have been hit hardest get back on their feet.”

The leaders also discussed their shared push for combatting climate change.

“Now that the United States is back in the Paris Agreement, we intend to demonstrate our leadership in order to spur other countries to raise their own ambitions,” Biden said.

“Canada and the United States are going to work in lock-step to display the seriousness of our commitment at both home and abroad.”

Trudeau joined the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau in Ottawa.

Biden, along with Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the meeting from the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

The bilateral meeting comes just hours before a special House of Commons committee formed to discuss the countries’ financial relationship was scheduled to meet for the first time.

