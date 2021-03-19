19 new record highs set in Alberta as warm weather continues

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says 19 new record highs were set in Alberta on Thursday as the province continues to see above-seasonal temperatures for the last few days of winter.

The first day of spring is on Saturday.

Of the 19 communities with new record highs, the warmest was in Taber, which saw temperatures climb to 19.3 C, thereby breaking the town’s previous record of 19.2 C, set back in 2017.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on March 18 include:

Brooks

New record of 18.5 C

Old record of 18.2 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose

New record of 15 C

Old record of 13 C set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Claresholm

New record of 17.9 C

Old record of 17 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake

New record of 14 C

Old record of 12.1 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Coronation

New record of 15.5 C

Old record of 13.2 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Drumheller

New record of 18.7 C

Old record of 16.5 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton

New record of 14.1 C

Old record of 12.9 C set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island

New record of 13.5 C

Old record of 12.4 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Highvale

New record of 15.2 C

Old record of 13.1 C set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lethbridge

New record of 18.5 C

Old record of 18.3 C set in 1946

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Slave Lake

New record of 14.1 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1961

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stettler

New record of 15.7 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1939

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Stony Plain

New record of 15.2 C

Old record of 13 C set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre

New record of 15.9 C

Old record of 14.5 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of 19.3 C

Old record of 19.2 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills

New record of 16.8 C

Old record of 16.7 C set in 1930

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Vegreville

New record of 14.8 C

Old record of 11.6 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright

New record of 16.3

Old record of 14.0 set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton

New record of 14.6 C

Old record of 12.8 C set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

