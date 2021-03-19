19 new record highs set in Alberta as warm weather continues

Environment Canada says 19 new record highs were set in Alberta on Thursday as the province continues to see above-seasonal temperatures for the last few days of winter.
The first day of spring is on Saturday.
Of the 19 communities with new record highs, the warmest was in Taber, which saw temperatures climb to 19.3 C, thereby breaking the town’s previous record of 19.2 C, set back in 2017.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on March 18 include:
Brooks
New record of 18.5 C
Old record of 18.2 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Camrose
New record of 15 C
Old record of 13 C set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Claresholm
New record of 17.9 C
Old record of 17 C set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cold Lake
New record of 14 C
Old record of 12.1 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Coronation
New record of 15.5 C
Old record of 13.2 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Drumheller
New record of 18.7 C
Old record of 16.5 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Edmonton
New record of 14.1 C
Old record of 12.9 C set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Elk Island
New record of 13.5 C
Old record of 12.4 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Highvale
New record of 15.2 C
Old record of 13.1 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lethbridge
New record of 18.5 C
Old record of 18.3 C set in 1946
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Slave Lake
New record of 14.1 C
Old record of 13.3 C set in 1961
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Stettler
New record of 15.7 C
Old record of 13.3 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Stony Plain
New record of 15.2 C
Old record of 13 C set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Sundre
New record of 15.9 C
Old record of 14.5 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
New record of 19.3 C
Old record of 19.2 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Three Hills
New record of 16.8 C
Old record of 16.7 C set in 1930
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Vegreville
New record of 14.8 C
Old record of 11.6 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Wainwright
New record of 16.3
Old record of 14.0 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton
New record of 14.6 C
Old record of 12.8 C set in 1999
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
