19 new record highs set in Alberta as warm weather continues

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video: 'Golf season in Calgary could begin next week' Golf season in Calgary could begin next week
Golfers could be able to hit the links in Calgary as soon as next week thanks to the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been having. Bindu Suri reports.

Environment Canada says 19 new record highs were set in Alberta on Thursday as the province continues to see above-seasonal temperatures for the last few days of winter.

The first day of spring is on Saturday.

Read more: Southern Alberta farmers look to soil moisture levels as spring seeding nears

Of the 19 communities with new record highs, the warmest was in Taber, which saw temperatures climb to 19.3 C, thereby breaking the town’s previous record of 19.2 C, set back in 2017.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on March 18 include:

Brooks
New record of 18.5 C
Old record of 18.2 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose
New record of 15 C
Old record of 13 C set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Claresholm
New record of 17.9 C
Old record of 17 C set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake
New record of 14 C
Old record of 12.1 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Coronation 
New record of 15.5 C
Old record of 13.2 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Drumheller 
New record of 18.7 C
Old record of 16.5 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton
New record of 14.1 C
Old record of 12.9 C set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island
New record of 13.5 C
Old record of 12.4 C set in 2008
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Highvale 
New record of 15.2 C
Old record of 13.1 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lethbridge 
New record of 18.5 C
Old record of 18.3 C set in 1946
Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Slave Lake 
New record of 14.1 C
Old record of 13.3 C set in 1961
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stettler 
New record of 15.7 C
Old record of 13.3 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Stony Plain 
New record of 15.2 C
Old record of 13 C set in 1988
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre
New record of 15.9 C
Old record of 14.5 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber 
New record of 19.3 C
Old record of 19.2 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills 
New record of 16.8 C
Old record of 16.7 C set in 1930
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Vegreville
New record of 14.8 C
Old record of 11.6 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright
New record of 16.3
Old record of 14.0 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton 
New record of 14.6 C
Old record of 12.8 C set in 1999
Records in this area have been kept since 1976

