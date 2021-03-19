Late-winter blast marches into Nova Scotia, vaccine clinics to go ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of mainland Nova Scotia Friday as the province gets hit with a last-day-of-winter blast.

According to the weather agency, snowfall amounts are now expected to total as high as 15 to 25 centimeters for central and eastern areas.

Environment Canada says the snow will end this afternoon across the province, with eastern areas forecast to receive the highest accumulation.

Environment Canada also advised that drivers should prepare for “changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

RCMP said there’s a possibility for traffic delay Friday morning on Highway 101 in St. Croix due to a single-vehicle collision.

According to the RCMP, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. and involved a tractor trailer which “rolled over into the median on Highway 101 westbound, near the exit 4 off ramp.”

Vaccine clinics

Nova Scotia Health said in spite of the weather vaccine clinics scheduled for Friday will go ahead and be fully staffed.

Those who are not able to get out to the clinic safely can either reschedule or cancel and rebook their appointments online

Global News Morning Forecast: March 19

List of delays and cancelations:

Halifax Transit announced that several routes are on their “snow plan.” Updates can be found here.

Dalhousie campuses remain open and courses, including those online, are continuing.

Saint Mary’s Univeristy cancels all in-person activities on campus. Virtual classes to continue as scheduled.

Nova Scotia Community College campuses are closed.

All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will delay opening until 12:00 p.m.

YMCA March Break Camps are open at 8:30 a.m. at both the Community YMCA in Halifax and the John W. Lindsay YMCA in Sackville, NS.

The Museum of Natural History in Halifax has delayed opening until 11 a.m.