Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City, provincial government invest in efforts to draw people back to Montreal

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Click to play video: 'Summer in the city: Montreal hoping to lure tourists back' Summer in the city: Montreal hoping to lure tourists back
WATCH: The Plante administration hopes to bring tourists back to the city this summer, even as the pandemic continues. On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced $33 million will be invested in initiatives aimed at attracting tourists to the city once again. Global’s Tim Sargeant explains.

An economic shot in the arm is being offered to help encourage people to return to Montreal’s downtown core by the summer.

Montreal and the Quebec government are spending a combined $25 million and the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is injecting another $8.5 million into efforts to draw visitors back to the city.

The money will be spent on numerous initiatives including funds to help ailing restaurants, which remain shuttered.

There is also financial aid for start-up companies to open in the city and free parking is available on the weekends at all metres until Labour Day.

Read more: Coronavirus: Montreal’s performing arts community ready for return

“I invite all Montrealers, of course, but tourists across the province to come and visit. People from Ontario, you’re welcome,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said at a Thursday news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

But major challenges remain.

An overnight curfew in the city remains in effect, tourism is way down, most office employees work from home, the border crossings with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic, bars and restaurants remain shuttered and there is no decision on whether major money making activities like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Montreal Jazz Festival will be held.

Trending Stories

“There’s still a lot of things we don’t know about. Some of the big events,” Plante said.

But there are signs some economic life is returning. Concert halls, theatres and other artistic venues can re-open to the public, with a limited audience, as of March 26.

The overnight curfew, too, has been pushed to 9:30 p.m. instead of 8:00 p.m.

Read more: Coronavirus: Quebec to loosen restrictions for spas and places of worship

As more Quebecers receive the COVID-19 vaccine and a herd immunity level is reached, one analyst believes more workers will return to the downtown office instead of strictly working from home.

“If you are into the creative business, the development business, if you want to integrate a new work group — it doesn’t happen on-screen. You have to be there,” Michel Leblanc, CEO of the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The question remains whether the initiatives combined with more inoculations against COVID-19 will be enough to bring people back to the city this summer.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Pharmacy vaccination campaign begins in Montreal' Coronavirus: Pharmacy vaccination campaign begins in Montreal
Coronavirus: Pharmacy vaccination campaign begins in Montreal
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusBusinessCOVIDMontrealEconomyTourismValerie PlanteWorkersMontreal MayorVisitorsMontreal Economy

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers