Coronavirus: Quebec to loosen restrictions for spas and places of worship

Quebec announced it will be loosening COVID-19 restrictions for spas and places of worship across the province.

Spas will be allowed to reopen in the province’s orange zones as of March 15, while those in red zones — the maximum alert level — will be allowed to resume operations on March 26.

While aesthetic and personal care services such as massages and skin treatments were already permitted, access to baths and pools had been off-limits since the fall.

Hotels located in red zones are also being given the green light to reopen indoor swimming pools as of March 26.

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx made the announcement on Friday afternoon via a news release.

Meanwhile, places of worship in red zones will see their maximum capacity increased to 25 people, up from 10.

Worshippers, however, will continue to be required to wear a procedural mask and maintain a two-metre distance.

The health ministry lifted the restrictions shortly after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, unveiled her plan for the gradual resumption of sports in the province.

The ministry made the allowance stating “the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Quebec is still favorable.”

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

