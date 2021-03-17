Coronavirus: Montreal’s performing arts community ready for return

Send this page to someone via email

Mark your calendars — March 26 is a big day for fans of Montreal’s arts and culture scene.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, up to 250 people will soon be able to attend live performances at theatres and concert halls.

Already, live theatre operators are planning to open their doors on the same day.

The Centaur Theatre is scheduling a re-launch of the play, MOB on March 26. The theatrical production was interrupted more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After a year living almost entirely online, we have realized that we desperately need to be in the same room to tell each other our stories,” Eda Holmes, Centaur Theatre’s artistic and executive director wrote in a press release.

In May, artists at the Segal Centre are planning to perform Every Brilliant Thing before a live audience. The play was initially planned for release last month.

“I think it’s going to incredibly emotional. Very emotional actually,” Lisa Rubin, Segal Centre’s artistic and executive director told Global News.

The Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) is planning a return to live performances at the Maison Symphonique in April. Madeleine Careau, CEO of the OSM, issued this statement on the orchestra’s Facebook page: “We look forward to welcoming our loyal audience back to the Maison Symphonique as soon as possible.”

And the Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) is planning its first concert before a live audience on March 27.

“The applause, the way people are listening, reacting to the music, reacting to the performance of the musicians — that makes all the difference in the world,” Jean R. Dupré, l’Orchestre Métropolitain’s president and CEO told Global News.

The area around Montreal’s iconic performing arts district, the Quartier des Spectacles, has been dormant for a year.

The return of classical music, operas, ballets, theatre and other arts and cultural performances in Montreal is critical for the psyche of the city’s residents according to Monique Simard, chair of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.

But the big crowds won’t return overnight.

“Of course the festivals we’ve had won’t be as big as in the past year,” Simard said.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be joined by Simard and other officials to announce on Thursday their plans to re-launch activities this summer in the city.

