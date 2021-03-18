COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area, 10 additional presumed variant of concern cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports five new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more presumed variant of concern cases on Thursday.

Along with the new cases, 10 more presumed variant of concerns were added to the health unit’s COVID tracker posted at 4:09 p.m. to bring the total to 136. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.

Most of variant cases are related to the ongoing outbreak at Severn Court Student Residence where all 59 cases have been screened positive as a variant. There were four active cases as of Thursday morning, according to the health unit. The outbreak claimed the life of a Fleming College student on Monday.

Case data for March 18, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

As of Thursday there are now 56 active cases of COVID-19, one more since Wednesday. Of the 793 cases (an additional three added to previous days), 727 are now declared resolved — approximately 92 per cent.

Other active outbreaks:

Brock Mission men’s emergency shelter: Declared Tuesday with one positive case

Champlain College student residence at Trent University: Declared March 3. As of Thursday morning there were nine cases linked to the Severn Court outbreak with one active case.

On Thursday, Fleming College reported no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city. The college resumed most in-person classes on Monday after being cancelled for two weeks starting March 1 due to the Severn Court outbreak.

Trent University again reported two active student cases — a student living on residence and one off campus. Last week the case total peaked at nine, although the university notes not all of the cases are connected to the Champlain College outbreak.

Other case data for Thursday:

Close contacts: 138 (143 were reported on Wednesday).

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: “Less than 5” COVID-19 patients — unchanged since Tuesday. An additional patient transfer from another area was reporting, putting the total at 20 on Thursday.

Hospitalized cases: 27 since the pandemic was declared (three required the intensive care unit)

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 45,250 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: four cases, up from two initially reported March 10 by the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland Catholic District School Board; school remains open.

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: one case reported on March 10.

