Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with Montreal’s 4th homicide of 2021

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 3:01 pm
Pascal Hally, 49, appeared in a Montreal courthouse on Thursday to face charges of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Verdun in February.  Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Pascal Hally, 49, appeared in a Montreal courthouse on Thursday to face charges of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Verdun in February.  Thursday, March 18, 2021. SPVM handout photo

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Montreal’s Verdun borough that occurred in early February.

Pascal Hally appeared in a Montreal courthouse on Thursday to face charges of second-degree murder.

Read more: Montreal police investigate after Verdun stabbing victim dies

The incident dates back to Feb. 1, when a seriously injured man was discovered at around 3 a.m. in an alley located near LaSalle Boulevard and Troy Street.

Trending Stories

Montreal Police (SPVM) say the victim, 38, was rushed to hospital, where he passed away shortly thereafter in what became the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Read more: Montreal police set up command post in Verdun to shed light on February stabbing

Story continues below advertisement

A command post was set up in early March in Verdun as police sought leads in the case, with officers going door to door in the neighbourhood.

In a news release, the SPVM credits the public’s help for leading to the suspect’s arrest.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontrealSPVMfatal stabbingMontreal HomicideVerdun stabbing2nd degre murderPascal Hally

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers