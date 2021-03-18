Man charged in connection with Montreal’s 4th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Montreal’s Verdun borough that occurred in early February.

Pascal Hally appeared in a Montreal courthouse on Thursday to face charges of second-degree murder.

The incident dates back to Feb. 1, when a seriously injured man was discovered at around 3 a.m. in an alley located near LaSalle Boulevard and Troy Street.

Montreal Police (SPVM) say the victim, 38, was rushed to hospital, where he passed away shortly thereafter in what became the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

A command post was set up in early March in Verdun as police sought leads in the case, with officers going door to door in the neighbourhood.

In a news release, the SPVM credits the public’s help for leading to the suspect’s arrest.