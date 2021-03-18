Menu

Crime

Man charged in stabbing death of 17-year-old at Leduc high school to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2021 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Leduc school stabbing suspect’s father ‘shocked’ by fatal attack' Leduc school stabbing suspect’s father ‘shocked’ by fatal attack
WATCH ABOVE: The father of a 19-year-old charged with murder in the death of Leduc teenager Jennifer Winkler, 17, is sharing his shock and grief over the tragedy. Lisa MacGregor has details.

A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a teen who was attacked in her classroom is to appear in court Thursday.

Dylan Thomas Pountney, who is 19, is accused of killing 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta., just south of Edmonton.

Read more: Memorial for teen killed in Leduc school stabbing grows: ‘She was one of a kind’

Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said Winkler was stabbed and then airlifted to hospital where she died.

Mounties have said Winkler and Pountney knew each other, but have not commented on a possible motive or on whether the attack was targeted.

Read more: Father of teen fatally stabbed in Leduc school thanks community for support

A trauma support team has been helping students and staff at the school since the attack.

Pountney is expected to appear in Leduc provincial court at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Memorial for teen killed in Leduc school stabbing grows' Memorial for teen killed in Leduc school stabbing grows
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta crimeLeducLeduc crimeLeduc school stabbingChrist The King SchoolJennifer WinklerLeduc High School StabbingDylan PountneyDylan Thomas PountneyAlberta school stabbingDylan Pountney courtFatal school stabbingLeduc high school

