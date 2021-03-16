Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
March 16 2021 7:14pm
03:19

Leduc school stabbing suspect’s father ‘shocked’ by fatal attack

The father of a 19-year-old charged with murder in the death of Leduc teenager Jennifer Winkler, 17, is sharing his shock and grief over the tragedy. Lisa MacGregor has details.

