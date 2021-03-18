Emergency crews respond to garage fire near downtown London

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a detached garage in the downtown London area Thursday morning.

London Fire Department responded to a working fire at a two-car garage in the area of 450 King Street around 7:15 a.m.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control relatively quickly, and officials say the fire is now out.

“A single story detached garage was fully involved when crews arrived,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mossburger.

He says early indication suggests damage is “around $20,000.”

“We do not have any civilian or fire fighter injuries, but we do have a relatively unstable building to work with.”

Story continues below advertisement

Majority of the firefighters have cleared the area, but investigators remain on scene.