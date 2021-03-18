Menu

Canada

Emergency crews respond to garage fire near downtown London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
London fire department responding to a an early morning fire at a detached garage on King Street.
London fire department responding to a an early morning fire at a detached garage on King Street. London Fire Department Twitter

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a detached garage in the downtown London area Thursday morning.

London Fire Department responded to a working fire at a two-car garage in the area of 450 King Street around 7:15 a.m.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control relatively quickly, and officials say the fire is now out.

“A single story detached garage was fully involved when crews arrived,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mossburger.

Read more: Thames Valley confirms COVID-19 variant cases at local schools

He says early indication suggests damage is “around $20,000.”

“We do not have any civilian or fire fighter injuries, but we do have a relatively unstable building to work with.”

Majority of the firefighters have cleared the area, but investigators remain on scene.

 

 

